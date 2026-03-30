Alex Duong, 'Blue Bloods' star breathes his last at age 42

Alex Duong, known for his role on Blue Bloods, has died at 42, one year after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Writing on GoFundMe on March 28, his friend Hilarie Steele said the comedian passed away that morning “with loved ones by his side” after suffering septic shock a day prior.
“He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain,” Steele wrote.
In a note, he explained that Duong's wife, Christina, and 5-year-old daughter, Everest, were both able to say their goodbyes before his death.
“He was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born,” she wrote on the website.
They made a cover to help in Duong's memorial service,along with Everest's education needs, ongoing care and daily support.
Steele went on to share,“We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time.”
“Your continued support now means everything as Christina and Everest navigate the days ahead and to arrange a beautiful celebration of his life,” she added.
Steele noted, “All of us will be by her side to hold her up and help her in every way possible.”
Alex Duong’s friend shared on March 27 that The Beyond star was “fighting for survival” after entering septic shock due to a “dangerous, life-threatening infection.”