Sophie Turner suffers unfortunate mishap on 'Tomb Raider' set

Sophie Turner recently suffered an unfortunate mishap on the set of her upcoming series, Tomb Raider.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the 30-year-old actress recently experienced a minor injury on the set of her forthcoming video game adaptation, in which she plays the iconic role of Lara Croft.
Moreover, her injury has caused filming to pause as a precautionary measure, allowing her time to recover.
In this regard, Amazon MGM Studios shared in a statement noted, “We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.”
The details on her injury are currently kept under wraps, however, insiders told the US Sun that Turner had “a pre-existing back problem that worsened under the demands of long hours on set since the filming began in January 2026.
According to tipster, the Game of Thrones actress has been throwing herself into the role, but the gruelling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far.
Written and developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sophie Turner starrer live-action series Tomb Raider began in early 2026, with the show aiming to be released somewhere in 2027.
As per the details, the production of Tom Rider is expected to resume within a couple of weeks.