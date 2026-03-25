News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

King Charles, Queen Camilla mark key occasion on surprise Cornish trip

Buckingham Palace shares exclusive glimpse at Their Majesties' playful Cornish trip

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles, Queen Camilla face playful chaos during special Cornwall trip
King Charles, Queen Camilla face playful chaos during special Cornwall trip 

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating a special milestone during their royal visit to Cornwall. 

On Tuesday, March 25, Their Majesties attended a special event in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the massive Cornish educational charity, Eden Project.

During the occasion, the 77-year-old monarch and his life partner shared a light-hearted moment which left their guests in fits of laughter.

To mark the silver jubilee of the charity project, the King and Queen were asked to cut the ceremonial cake with a special street party-themed Victoria sponge cake, which the royal couple found difficult to cut.

Charles and Camilla initially tried to take a slice out of the stubborn cake, then Her Majesty herself grasped the handle with both hands, while the King attempted to assist by holding the top of the blade.

This fun chaos left the owner of the cake, Edward Bolitho, in an embarrassing yet fun spotlight when the father of two poked fun at him, saying, "Now lick it!"

Shortly after the event, King Charles’ office also released the exclusive snaps from the 25th anniversary celebrations on Instagram.

"Today, the King and Queen have been in Cornwall, spending time with the St Austell community. Their Majesties met local Cornish community groups and businesses inside the Holy Trinity Church and Market Hall, and The Queen spoke to schoolchildren, library staff, and volunteers from St Austell Library," the Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also opened the new ‘marble run’ at the Eden Project in Cornwall during their prestigious visit. 

King Charles, Princess Anne face shameful moment over Andrew's ties with Epstein
King Charles, Princess Anne face shameful moment over Andrew's ties with Epstein
Queen Camilla, King Charles show off their playful side with cake cutting skills
Queen Camilla, King Charles show off their playful side with cake cutting skills
King Charles steps in to protect Jewish community after shocking attack
King Charles steps in to protect Jewish community after shocking attack
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles shocking U-turn on major plan: 'it’s disheartening'
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles shocking U-turn on major plan: 'it’s disheartening'
Royal Family in focus as BBC addresses coverage decisions
Royal Family in focus as BBC addresses coverage decisions
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie nervous about titles after Andrew fallout
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie nervous about titles after Andrew fallout
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle produce new TV show amid troubling Netflix saga
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle produce new TV show amid troubling Netflix saga
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes major move for security at Marsh Farm
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes major move for security at Marsh Farm
Sarah Ferguson finally speaks out weeks after Beatrice, Eugenie's royal ban
Sarah Ferguson finally speaks out weeks after Beatrice, Eugenie's royal ban
Princess Eugenie's husband Jack gives brutal reality check to Fergie amid Epstein row
Princess Eugenie's husband Jack gives brutal reality check to Fergie amid Epstein row
Andrew 'went too far' with shocking threats to King Charles amid legal chaos
Andrew 'went too far' with shocking threats to King Charles amid legal chaos
Andrew Mountbatten returns to public eye for first time since custody
Andrew Mountbatten returns to public eye for first time since custody

Popular News

Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant

Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant

an hour ago
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms

Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
10 hours ago
Zendaya wows in ‘something new’ bridal style amid Tom Holland marriage buzz

Zendaya wows in ‘something new’ bridal style amid Tom Holland marriage buzz
3 hours ago