King Charles, Queen Camilla mark key occasion on surprise Cornish trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating a special milestone during their royal visit to Cornwall.
On Tuesday, March 25, Their Majesties attended a special event in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the massive Cornish educational charity, Eden Project.
During the occasion, the 77-year-old monarch and his life partner shared a light-hearted moment which left their guests in fits of laughter.
To mark the silver jubilee of the charity project, the King and Queen were asked to cut the ceremonial cake with a special street party-themed Victoria sponge cake, which the royal couple found difficult to cut.
Charles and Camilla initially tried to take a slice out of the stubborn cake, then Her Majesty herself grasped the handle with both hands, while the King attempted to assist by holding the top of the blade.
This fun chaos left the owner of the cake, Edward Bolitho, in an embarrassing yet fun spotlight when the father of two poked fun at him, saying, "Now lick it!"
Shortly after the event, King Charles’ office also released the exclusive snaps from the 25th anniversary celebrations on Instagram.
"Today, the King and Queen have been in Cornwall, spending time with the St Austell community. Their Majesties met local Cornish community groups and businesses inside the Holy Trinity Church and Market Hall, and The Queen spoke to schoolchildren, library staff, and volunteers from St Austell Library," the Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.
King Charles and Queen Camilla also opened the new ‘marble run’ at the Eden Project in Cornwall during their prestigious visit.