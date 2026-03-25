Imran Khan blasts Bollywood's toxic masculinity and misogyny

Imran Khan recently called out the portrayal of masculinity and the misogyny in Bollywood movies.
The 43-year-old actor recently participated in an AMA session on Reddit, where Khan answered query of his fans.
The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor spoke about the issue of masculinity, saying that he is disturbed by the upward trend in how misogyny and toxic masculinity are propagated.
According to the nephew of Aamir Khan, true strength lies in emotional vulnerability.
Khan added that such narrow definitions of masculinity not only affect women but also harm men.
Then another user asked the Break Ke Baad star about the shift from grounded male characters to aggressive and violent heroes.
To which, Khan responded, “I have also noticed this trend and am disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children…”
As per him, glorifying such behaviour sends a problematic message to audiences.
The Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu actor also revealed that he consciously distances himself from stories that normalise toxicity, saying, “My own sensibilities would not permit me to participate in a narrative which I consider to be irresponsible.”
On the professional front, Imran Khan will star in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a mature romantic comedy movie, in which he will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar.