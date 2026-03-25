Alan Ritchson neighbour assault case closed as Police share major update 

Alan Ritchson will not be facing any criminal charges after investigation into the physical altercation with his neighbour, which was caught on a video.
Police said that the Reacher star acted in self-defence, and the investigation regarding the incident with his neighbour Ronnie Taylor that took place in Brentwood, Tennessee, is closed.
Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin said, "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr Ritchson's actions were found to be in self-defence."
Moreover, authorities revealed that Ritchson declined to press charges against Taylor.
The neighbours got involved in a physical fight on Sunday after Taylor called out Ritchson for allegedly speeding and revving his dirt bike in the neighbourhood.
Moreover, the incident occurred on Sunday in front of two young boys, who appear to be two of the actor's sons, were also present on the scene on their individual motorbikes.
In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, Taylor could be seen jumping in the middle of the road to block the War Machine actor and the two kids, which caused Ritchson to fall from his vehicle.
The two got into a heated argument, after which Ritchson got back on his motorcycle and revved the engine multiple times, asking Taylor to "fu-king move" out of his way.
However, Taylor refused to do so and pushed the bike and Ritchson twice, leading Ritchson to shove Taylor to the ground before he punched and kicked him.
Ritchson also refused to address the incident, noting, "I can't answer questions about that right now. There's an active investigation."