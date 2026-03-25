'Aag Lagay Basti Mein' massively outperforms 'Bullah' at North America box office

Starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan in lead roles, Aag Lagay Basti Mein has proved to be a massive hit at the box office.
The crime-comedy has earned around Rs 4.59 crore ($165K) at the North American box office, a massive difference from Shaan Shahid-led Bullah, which managed to only secure Rs 20.9 lakh ($7,509) on the opening weekend.
Moreover, ALBM witnessed the biggest Eid opening weekend ever in Pakistan, earning Rs 16.2 crore, while it bagged around Rs 11 crore overseas.
Helmed by Bilal Atif Khan, Aag Lagay Basti Mein follows a struggling Karachi couple who are forced to take the path of crime due to their financial struggles.
Produced by Big Bang Entertainment in collaboration with ARY Films, the movie also features Tabish Hashmi and Javed Sheikh.
Acknowledging the box office success, Fahad turned to his Instagram account on Wednesday, March 25, to post some of his solo clicks, with the captions, "Sunai hai someone set the box office on fire."
Aag Lagay Basti Mein is currently available in cinemas, after it was released on Eid-ul-Fitr.