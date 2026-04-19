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‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh starrer OTT release finally confirmed

Ranveer Singh starrer, released on March 19, has now become the third highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide

‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh starrer OTT release finally confirmed
‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh starrer OTT release finally confirmed

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been riding high on success since its release in March 2026.

Released on March 19, the fans of Dhurandhar sequel have been wondering when will the movie be start streaming on the OTT platform.

Streaming platform

As for the movie’s streaming rights, unlike Netflix which acquired first’ installation deal, the latest film will stream on JioHotstar.

The Ranveer Singh starrer’s latest film’s digital streaming rights have been secured for a record-breaking amount of approximately ₹150 crore.

Streaming release date

It is being reported by multiple Indian media outlets the spy action will arrive on the streaming giant in late May or early June 2026.

Usually, it takes less than three months for any movie to start streaming on a platform, however, due to movie’s massive box office success, the makers won’t drop it on any OTT platform.

The news of the movie being released on an OTT comes few days after Dhurandhar 2’s new achievement.

The latest movie, which also stars Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal, has become one of the highest-grossing Indian film franchises of all time.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge recently secured the spot of the first Hindi film to cross ₹1,000 crore net in India.



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