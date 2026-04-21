Aishwarya Rai stuns daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at airport after rare family snap

Aishwarya Rai's sweet bond with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has been highlighted in a fresh airport moment.
On Tuesday, April 21, a video made headlines, showing the Devdas actress at the airport to surprise her daughter, who was returning from a school trip.
In the viral video, Aishwarya could be seen at the airport, waiting for Aaradhya, alongside other parents, and as soon as she spots the 14-year-old, she pulls out her phone to capture the special moment.
Overjoyed Aaradhya could be seen rushing to her mother as they share a warm hug.
The actress also showed off her photography skills, as she click pictures of Aaradhya with her friends before they head towards the car.
For the airport, Aishwarya looked elegant in a white shirt and blue denim, while Aaradhya was dressed in her school uniform with a cap.
Fans flooded the social media, gushing about the Bollywood star fulfilling her duties as a mother.
"This looks like a regular mom duty Best Mom ever," one fan wrote under the airport video.
Another comment read, "She's a very graceful and down to earth lady."
"Mom is mom vo alag baat she was miss world still a heartthrob!" a third fan noted.
The sweet outing came as Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on April 20, with an adorable and rare family snap.
In the photo, Aishwarya was seen holding a stunning bouquet while taking a selfie with her husband and daughter.