Shah Rukh Khan name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s bold policy for his children

Shah Rukh Khan has been name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s parenting policy for his children, Zeke Warsi and Zene Zoe Warsi.
Warsi, who is celebrating his 58th birthday today, during an interview with The Indian Express, opened up that he doesn’t want to pressure his kids into following in his footsteps in the film industry.
According to the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. star, he instead encourages his children to discover their own passions and interests.
Explaining the pressure further, the birthday boy noted, “Star kids of people like Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan have a different kind of pressure — they have to be bigger.
“My kids don’t have that. They just need to be good actors.”
He then admitted that his children are indeed assisting big names in Bollywood right now.
“Yes, both my son and daughter want to act. My son is currently assisting Siddharth Anand and has assisted Raju Hirani. Of course, I’m scared — it is a tough job today," the Jolly LLB 3 actor said, adding, “Acting is not an easy profession anymore as the success rate is so low. Out of 150 crore, a handful become actors.”
For the unversed, the Dhamaal actor’s 21-year-old son, Zeke, is working as an assistant director with filmmakers like Siddharth Anand and Raju Hirani.
Meanwhile, his 18-year-old daughter, Zene, is still completing her education but shares a similar passion for cinema.
On the professional front, Arshad Warsi will soon appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, an action-thriller movie that will be released on December 24, 2026.