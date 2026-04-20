Atlee Kumar, director of Deepika Padukone's film 'Raaka,' welcomes baby girl 

After making headlines with her second pregnancy reveal, Deepika Padukone's director, Atlee Kumar, is also "blessed" with a baby girl.
On Monday, April 20th, the 39-year-old Indian filmmaker, whose real name is Arun Kumar, announced the arrival of her second child, a baby girl, with her wife, Krishna Priya.
Uploading a poster with an adorable animated glimpse of her boy, Meer, revealing "He got a baby sister," melts fans' hearts.
"We, Priya and Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl," the message further read.
As the news broke on social media, fans and celebrities flocked to his comment section with their heartfelt wishes for the couple.
Indian actress, Rashmika Mandanna, dropped several red heart emojis while another actress, Kajal Aggarwal, wrote, "Yayyy big congratulations, lots of love to the baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer."
While a third chimed in, "So Happy. Congratulations, guys. God Bless."
This update came after Atlee’s next heroine, Deepika Padukone, announced her second surprise pregnancy with her husband, Ranveer Singh.
The Om Shanti Om star will be seen in the highly anticipated 2027 Indian pan-Indian fantasy-action film Raaka, directed by Atlee, also starring Allu Arjun.