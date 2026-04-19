Kangana Ranaut on ‘romance’ with Chirag Paswan: ‘When I see him’

Kangana Ranaut has set record straight on her relationship status with Chirag Paswan.
In a recent interview, the actress ended dating buzz with the Union Food Processing Industries Minister, saying, “Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend.”
She once again made it clear, confessing, “No, there’s no romance, not at all.”
She then shed light on doing a film with him back in 2011, saying, “Come on, he did his film with me ten years ago.”
“If anything would have happened romantically between us,” said the Queen actress, adding, “Would have happened then, and we would be having kids by now.”
In the end, the actress-politician laughed and further added, “But, it didn’t happen and won’t. Someone in the parliament comes and says, ‘Kya karahi hai tu?’ That friendly vibe which you get from somebody who is your type, he is also in a way from the film industry.”
According to the Emergency performer, she feels very good around him.
For the unversed, the actress and minister co-starred in a 2011 movie titled Mile Na Mile Hum.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is set to star in Tanu Weds Manu 3.
Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the upcoming movie will begin production somewhere in 2026.
Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the third installation in Tanu Weds Manu franchise will also star R. Madhavan.