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Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film's teaser sparks backlash over infidelity claims

T-Series released the teaser of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' starring Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana’s new films teaser sparks backlash over infidelity claims
Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film's teaser sparks backlash over infidelity claims

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser has sparked backlash online, with critics accusing it of glamorising infidelity and sending a problematic message.

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do hints at a chaotic love tangle for Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, but has drawn criticism online for allegedly glorifying infidelity and outdated gender stereotypes.

One social media user noted, “Bollywood needs to stop turning seriously problematic issues into 'comedy.' Whether it’s cheating, alpha-beta male dynamics, or toxic relationships, everything is packaged as humorous or glamorous. We can do better storytelling than relying on this cringe worthy content.”

“Flip the script to patni ki fitrat and try normalize wives cheating and this type of comedy will get instant ban,” another wrote.

The third social media user said, “Not only is this normalising adultery, It is spreading negative gender stereotypes as well.”

“LOL !! what do you want the movie message to be then? It just showed if you can cheat the wife has options too,” one comment read.


On Monday, T-Series released the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, opening with a voiceover about “patiyon ki fitrat” and introducing a “pativerse” where Ayushmann Khurrana is shown romancing Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh and features a supporting cast including Vijay Raaz and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

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