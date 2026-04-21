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Aneet Padda shares emotional tribute after losing someone she called 'only love'

The 'Saiyaraa' starlet announces tragic loss of a family member, who was close to her heart

Aneet Padda shares emotional tribute after losing someone she called only love
Aneet Padda shares emotional tribute after losing someone she called 'only love' 

Aneet Padda has announced the devastating family loss!

The Saiyaraa actress turned to her Instagram account to bid an emotional farewell, as her grandfather tragically died.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Aneet paid a heart-melting tribute to her late grand-dad, as she wrote, "The only love of my life. You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget Makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory."

"I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get," the 23-year-old Indian actress noted.

She also promised her late grandfather to hold on to the kindness and his light into every dark room.

"I will carry your love; you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold," Aneet concluded her post.

On the work front, Aneet Padda garnered popularity with her debut film, Saiyaraa, alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Ahan Panday.

The romantic drama was released on July 18th of last year, which was directed by Mohit Suri. 

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