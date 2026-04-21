News
News

Salman Khan undergoes gruelling high-altitude transformation for 'Maatrubhumi'

The 'Dabangg' star is set to surprise fans with a major physical transformation in 'Maatrubhumi'

Salman Khan undergoes gruelling high-altitude transformation for Maatrubhumi
Salman Khan undergoes gruelling high-altitude transformation for 'Maatrubhumi'

Salman Khan reportedly underwent a major physical transformation for Maatrubhumi, training in the extreme high-altitude conditions of Ladakh to prepare for the role.

As per Hindustan Times, the Dabangg star is set to surprise fans with a major physical transformation in Maatrubhumi, reportedly undergoing a rigorous fitness regime while training in the high-altitude conditions of Ladakh.

According to a source, Khan underwent a gruelling fitness transformation for Maatrubhumi, following an intense calisthenics routine while training in Ladakh.

“Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He has been training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions,” a source said.

The insider went on to say, “It is easily one of the most grueling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role. During a 45-day schedule in Ladakh, the superstar adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique, as it was difficult to carry a full gym setup at such high-altitude shooting locations.”

A source added, “What makes this even more incredible is that Salman is pushing through all of this despite dealing with multiple injuries. To train with such intensity, discipline, and passion under those conditions… honestly, it’s something only Salman Khan can pull off.”


Notably, the upcoming war drama has reportedly been reworked significantly, with its title changed from Battle of Galwan, references to China and the Galwan Valley removed, and extensive reshoots currently underway.

Aneet Padda shares emotional tribute after losing someone she called 'only love'
Aneet Padda shares emotional tribute after losing someone she called 'only love'
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ sets OTT record with jaw-dropping deal
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ sets OTT record with jaw-dropping deal
‘Raja Shivaji’ trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s surprising transformation amazes fans
‘Raja Shivaji’ trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s surprising transformation amazes fans
Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film's teaser sparks backlash over infidelity claims
Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film's teaser sparks backlash over infidelity claims
Atlee Kumar, director of Deepika Padukone's film 'Raaka,' welcomes baby girl
Atlee Kumar, director of Deepika Padukone's film 'Raaka,' welcomes baby girl
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' delivers solid debut weekend at box office
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' delivers solid debut weekend at box office
Kangana Ranaut on ‘romance’ with Chirag Paswan: ‘When I see him’
Kangana Ranaut on ‘romance’ with Chirag Paswan: ‘When I see him’
Shah Rukh Khan name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s bold policy for his children
Shah Rukh Khan name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s bold policy for his children
‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh starrer OTT release finally confirmed
‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh starrer OTT release finally confirmed
Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' to under go title change
Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' to under go title change
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second pregnancy in surprise post
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second pregnancy in surprise post
Shah Rukh Khan takes over Salman Khan's role in Alia Bhatt’s 'Inshallah'
Shah Rukh Khan takes over Salman Khan's role in Alia Bhatt’s 'Inshallah'

Popular News

Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals

Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals
38 minutes ago
Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy

Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy
2 hours ago
Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds

Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds
47 minutes ago