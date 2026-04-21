Salman Khan undergoes gruelling high-altitude transformation for 'Maatrubhumi'

Salman Khan reportedly underwent a major physical transformation for Maatrubhumi, training in the extreme high-altitude conditions of Ladakh to prepare for the role.
As per Hindustan Times, the Dabangg star is set to surprise fans with a major physical transformation in Maatrubhumi, reportedly undergoing a rigorous fitness regime while training in the high-altitude conditions of Ladakh.
According to a source, Khan underwent a gruelling fitness transformation for Maatrubhumi, following an intense calisthenics routine while training in Ladakh.
“Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He has been training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions,” a source said.
The insider went on to say, “It is easily one of the most grueling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role. During a 45-day schedule in Ladakh, the superstar adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique, as it was difficult to carry a full gym setup at such high-altitude shooting locations.”
A source added, “What makes this even more incredible is that Salman is pushing through all of this despite dealing with multiple injuries. To train with such intensity, discipline, and passion under those conditions… honestly, it’s something only Salman Khan can pull off.”
Notably, the upcoming war drama has reportedly been reworked significantly, with its title changed from Battle of Galwan, references to China and the Galwan Valley removed, and extensive reshoots currently underway.