‘Raja Shivaji’ trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s surprising transformation amazes fans

The trailer of highly anticipated historical epic drama Raja Shivaji has finally been released.
Starring Riteish Deshmukh in the leading role, the trailer shows him playing the legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The almost three-minute trailer offers a glimpse of the 47-year-old actor taking on the formidable Mughal commander Afzal Khan in intense sword-fighting sequences.
The forthcoming movie highlights a crucial chapter from Shivaji's life as it focuses on how he outmaneuvered Afzal Khan using strategic guerrilla warfare.
Backed by music composers Ajay-Atul and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, the the Riteish Deshmukh directional is currently being shot across Mumbai and Wai in Maharashtra and has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner.
Apart from the Masti actor, the movie stars Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.
It also features an ensemble cast of Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.
Moreover, Salman Khan will also have a special appearance in the movie as Jiva Mahala.
Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026, in multiple languages including Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu languages.