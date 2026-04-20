News
News

‘Raja Shivaji’ trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s surprising transformation amazes fans

The historical epic drama set to release on May 1, 2026

‘Raja Shivaji’ trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s surprising transformation amazes fans
‘Raja Shivaji’ trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s surprising transformation amazes fans

The trailer of highly anticipated historical epic drama Raja Shivaji has finally been released.

Starring Riteish Deshmukh in the leading role, the trailer shows him playing the legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The almost three-minute trailer offers a glimpse of the 47-year-old actor taking on the formidable Mughal commander Afzal Khan in intense sword-fighting sequences.

The forthcoming movie highlights a crucial chapter from Shivaji's life as it focuses on how he outmaneuvered Afzal Khan using strategic guerrilla warfare.

Backed by music composers Ajay-Atul and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, the the Riteish Deshmukh directional is currently being shot across Mumbai and Wai in Maharashtra and has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner.

Apart from the Masti actor, the movie stars Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.

It also features an ensemble cast of Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

Moreover, Salman Khan will also have a special appearance in the movie as Jiva Mahala.

Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026, in multiple languages including Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu languages.

The historical epic drama set to release on May 1, 2026



Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film's teaser sparks backlash over infidelity claims
Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film's teaser sparks backlash over infidelity claims
Atlee Kumar, director of Deepika Padukone's film 'Raaka,' welcomes baby girl
Atlee Kumar, director of Deepika Padukone's film 'Raaka,' welcomes baby girl
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' delivers solid debut weekend at box office
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' delivers solid debut weekend at box office
Kangana Ranaut on ‘romance’ with Chirag Paswan: ‘When I see him’
Kangana Ranaut on ‘romance’ with Chirag Paswan: ‘When I see him’
Shah Rukh Khan name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s bold policy for his children
Shah Rukh Khan name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s bold policy for his children
‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh starrer OTT release finally confirmed
‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh starrer OTT release finally confirmed
Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' to under go title change
Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' to under go title change
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second pregnancy in surprise post
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second pregnancy in surprise post
Shah Rukh Khan takes over Salman Khan's role in Alia Bhatt’s 'Inshallah'
Shah Rukh Khan takes over Salman Khan's role in Alia Bhatt’s 'Inshallah'
Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav's low-key life plans
Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav's low-key life plans
Rajkummar Rao announces major career decision after 'Toaster' fails to impress fans
Rajkummar Rao announces major career decision after 'Toaster' fails to impress fans
Shah Rukh Khan admits to feeling like 'King' after Academy's nod to 'Om Shanti Om'
Shah Rukh Khan admits to feeling like 'King' after Academy's nod to 'Om Shanti Om'

Popular News

Kim Kardashian faces ‘rude awakening’ as Lewis Hamilton’s mom slams romance

Kim Kardashian faces ‘rude awakening’ as Lewis Hamilton’s mom slams romance
an hour ago
A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1

A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
2 hours ago
Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75

Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75
3 hours ago