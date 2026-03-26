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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Netflix ‘Toaster’: Rajkummar Rao starrer finally gets release date

‘Toaster’ stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles

  • By Salima Bhutto

Netflix ‘Toaster’: Rajkummar Rao starrer finally gets release date
Netflix ‘Toaster’: Rajkummar Rao starrer finally gets release date

Netflix’s Original movie Toaster is finally all set to premiere on the giant streaming platform.

Set to premiere next month, the upcoming movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles.

The Netflix thriller comedy centres on a miser who becomes fixated on a toaster he gifted for a wedding, which leads to a series of chaotic, mysterious, and murderous events.

The upcoming dark comedy has been directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Rao’s wife, Patralekhaa, who has stepped into production with her banner Kampa Film.

‘Toaster’ stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles


While talking about the experience of stepping into production, Patralekhaa said, “Stepping into production with Kampa Film has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for us, and beginning this journey with Netflix — who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories — makes it even more special.”

For her, Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places.

Backed by a strong creative team, the movie’s story and screenplay have been written by Parveez Shaikh, with additional screenplay credits going to Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukerjee.

Moreover, the dialogues have been penned by Akshat Ghildial, while Tarun Bali serves as the executive producer.

Apart from the Ludo actor and Malhotra, the movie also stars Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Seema Pahwa, and Jitendra Joshi.

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Toaster will premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 15, 2026.

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