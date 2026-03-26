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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Ranveer Singh reacts to controversial AI ‘Dhurandhar 2’ images

AI image of Ranveer Singh's turbaned character smoking in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ recently sparked outrage among Sikhs

  • By Salima Bhutto
Ranveer Singh reacts to controversial AI ‘Dhurandhar 2’ images
Ranveer Singh reacts to controversial AI ‘Dhurandhar 2’ images

Ranveer Singh recently reacted to the controversy of the AI images of his character from newly released film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The actor, who played Hamza/Jaskirat in the Dhurandhar sequel, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 26, and shared a lengthy statement of the movie director, Aditya Dhar, who responded to these alleged images.

The statement from Dhar noted, “I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world.”

It added, “However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.”

The statement further noted, “One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us.”

According to Dhar’s post shared by Singh, it is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief.

The post also added, “Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest.”

In the end, the director of the movie also urged audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended and not fall prey to Al-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives.

For the unversed, an AI image of Ranveer Singh's turbaned character in Dhurandhar: The Revenge showed him smoking, sparking outrage among Sikh Community. 

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