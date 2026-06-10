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Bharathiraja: Legendary Tamil director passes away at 84

Bharathiraja's funeral arrangements have yet to be announced by his family

Bharathiraja: Legendary Tamil director passes away at 84
Bharathiraja: Legendary Tamil director passes away at 84

Bharathiraja, the legendary Tamil director, has died at the age of 84 in Chennai, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The late renowned Tamil film director, who had been ailing for some time, breathed his last at his residence in Chennai.

His heart wrenching death news was confirmed by Tamil Film Producers Council, in a statement, that reads, “We regret to inform you that the legendary director Mr. Bharathiraja, a former president and one of the senior members of our association, died early this morning.”

Born as Chinnasaamy Periyamayathevar, Bharathiraja had been battling health issues for some time.


He was hospitalised in December last year due to respiratory complications.

Moreover, earlier this year, the now late director was admitted to the hospital again following a decline in his health and was discharged in April.

Known as one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the history of Tamil cinema, he worked with some of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sivaji Ganesan.

On professional front, his last directorial venture was a segment in Amazon Prime Video’s 2023 anthology series Modern Love Chennai. His segment was titled Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal.

Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Chandraleela and his daughter Janani.

His last rites have yet to be announced by his family members. 

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