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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Malaika Arora brushes off dating rumours after Arjun Kapoor split

The 'Welcome' starlet was most recently rumoured to be dating Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Malaika Arora brushes off dating rumours after Arjun Kapoor split
Malaika Arora brushes off dating rumours after Arjun Kapoor split

Malaika Arora brushed off ongoing dating rumours as “irritating,” saying she now laughs them off with her son Arhaan Khan.

Following her breakup from Arjun Kapoor, the Welcome starlet was most recently rumoured to be dating Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi as their picture from a party made headlines.

Talking about the constant speculation, she said, "It's irritating, but now I just treat it as a joke. Arhaan and I have a good laugh about these things. I can't plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I am so happy exploring all of this that's going on in my life."

In her conversation with Curly Tales, Malaika emphasized that her motivation comes from forging her life independently as a single mother.

She said, "To be able to build things from scratch, and that's what is keeping me going and motivating me. Yes, of course, companionship, partner, all those things are beautiful, but I am not actively seeking it like oh I need a partner.”

The Dabangg actress noted, “I am very proud of the fact that I am a self-made woman, and I don't need a man to fulfil or complete the person that I am. If I had to be with somebody, I'd do it on my own terms."

Malaika was married to Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 20 years, divorcing in 2017, and they share a son, Arhaan.

She later dated Arjun Kapoor from 2018 until their split in 2024.

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