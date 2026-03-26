Arijit Singh lends voice to 'Khwaab Dekhoon' featuring Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi

A romantic track from the upcoming film Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, is out now, sung by the infamous Arijit Singh.
The song provides a glimpse into the sweet love story between the actors from the movie, which is backed by Aamir Khan Productions.
Titled Khwaab Dekhoon, the track captures the gentle romance journey between Junaid and Sai, and the makers have described the song as an extension of the film's romantic world, sharing that it would take the audience "further into the world of romance".
Besides Arijit, who announced retirement from playback singing in January but shared that all the projects in the making would be released throughout the year, Tarannum Malik Jain also sings the track.
In a February statement, the Tum Hi Ho singer noted, "Dont involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too."
The music is composed by Ram Sampath, while the lyrics of Khwaab Dekhoon are penned by Irshad Kamil.
The music video of the song shows the pair on the journey throughout Japan as they try to complete a bucket list.
Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is scheduled to release on May 1.