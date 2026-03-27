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  • By Sidra Khan
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Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' roars at box office with strong 8-day collection

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' starring Ranveer Singh grosses impressive first-week collection at worldwide box office

  • By Sidra Khan
Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar 2 roars at box office with strong 8-day collection
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' roars at box office with strong 8-day collection

Dhurandhar 2 has scored big at the worldwide box office with its massive success.

Eight days after its release on March 19, the Ranveer Singh starrer has made a strong impression at the global box office by sweeping past the ₹1,000-crore mark.

According to the latest report from the Hindustan Times, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has cemented its status as a blockbuster movie by collecting ₹1,067.24 crore in its initial eight days run.

In the initial three days, the film made a strong debut by grossing over ₹100 crore domestically each day, and generated ₹750 crore globally over the weekend, marking it as the second-highest in the history of Indian cinema. 

Moreover, despite a drop in collections during the weekdays, Dhurandhar 2 still managed to collect ₹261.92 crore overseas in eight day, bringing the worldwide box office revenue to ₹1,067.24 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 plot:

As per IMDb, Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows, "Jaskirat Singh Rangi descends deeper into his alias as Hamza Ali Mazari, rising through Karachi's criminal hierarchy to claim the feared title "Sher-e-Baloch" while balancing loyalty, betrayal, and survival in a ruthless underworld."

Dhurandhar 2 cast:

Dhurandhar 2's star-studded cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

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