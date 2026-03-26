Vicky Kaushal cheers for Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster 'Dhurandhar 2'

Vicky Kaushal praised Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar also commenting on his upcoming film Love and War.
While conversing with news agency PTI on Wednesday at the red carpet of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD), the Sam Bahadur star expressed his views on filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Vicky said, "I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working. I loved the first part, I'm yet to watch the second part. But Aditya is a great filmmaker, he's got a great cast together, and I'm so happy that everyone is loving the film so much, and I can't wait to catch it as soon as I go back to Mumbai."
Upon asking about his upcoming film Love and War, he said, “Abhi toh festival ki baat karte hai. Usme abhi bhi waqt hai (Let's talk about the festival now. There's still time for that).”
Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller released in December 2025, earned over ₹1,300 crore worldwide, starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political networks.
The March 19 sequel explores the rise of his character, Hamza Ali Mazari, tracing his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and has already grossed over ₹900 crore.