News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Vicky Kaushal cheers for Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster 'Dhurandhar 2'

The 'Sam Bahadur' star expressed his views on filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Vicky Kaushal cheers for Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar 2
Vicky Kaushal cheers for Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster 'Dhurandhar 2'

Vicky Kaushal praised Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar also commenting on his upcoming film Love and War.

While conversing with news agency PTI on Wednesday at the red carpet of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD), the Sam Bahadur star expressed his views on filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Vicky said, "I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working. I loved the first part, I'm yet to watch the second part. But Aditya is a great filmmaker, he's got a great cast together, and I'm so happy that everyone is loving the film so much, and I can't wait to catch it as soon as I go back to Mumbai."

Upon asking about his upcoming film Love and War, he said, “Abhi toh festival ki baat karte hai. Usme abhi bhi waqt hai (Let's talk about the festival now. There's still time for that).”

Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller released in December 2025, earned over ₹1,300 crore worldwide, starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political networks.

The March 19 sequel explores the rise of his character, Hamza Ali Mazari, tracing his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and has already grossed over ₹900 crore.


'Aag Lagay Basti Mein' massively outperforms 'Bullah' at North America box office
'Aag Lagay Basti Mein' massively outperforms 'Bullah' at North America box office
Sana Javed rings in 33rd birthday with loving tribute from Shoaib Malik
Sana Javed rings in 33rd birthday with loving tribute from Shoaib Malik
Imran Khan blasts Bollywood's toxic masculinity and misogyny
Imran Khan blasts Bollywood's toxic masculinity and misogyny
Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta's romance heats up amid escalating dating buzz
Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta's romance heats up amid escalating dating buzz
Ali Zafar responds with sarcasm to backlash over his Eid attire
Ali Zafar responds with sarcasm to backlash over his Eid attire
Alia Bhatt gets real about ADHD struggles amid birthday celebrations
Alia Bhatt gets real about ADHD struggles amid birthday celebrations
‘Dhurandhar 2’ smashes another bombshell record within just seven days
‘Dhurandhar 2’ smashes another bombshell record within just seven days
Did Badshah marry Isha Rikhi? Viral wedding photos spark speculation
Did Badshah marry Isha Rikhi? Viral wedding photos spark speculation
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'
'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment
'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment
‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend
‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend
Ayeza Khan drops stunning Eid pics alongside husband Danish Taimoor
Ayeza Khan drops stunning Eid pics alongside husband Danish Taimoor

Popular News

Akshay Kumar's interesting take on choosing Hindi over English after 'Dhurandhar' remarks

Akshay Kumar's interesting take on choosing Hindi over English after 'Dhurandhar' remarks
50 minutes ago
Bangladesh: 24 dead as bus carrying 40 passengers falls into river while boarding ferry

Bangladesh: 24 dead as bus carrying 40 passengers falls into river while boarding ferry
an hour ago
Trump says, ‘No plan for ceasefire’ as Iran rejects peace plan, rules out negotiations

Trump says, ‘No plan for ceasefire’ as Iran rejects peace plan, rules out negotiations
2 hours ago