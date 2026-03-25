Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta's romance heats up amid escalating dating buzz   

Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta are more than "just friends"!
While promoting their upcoming television series, The Revolutionaries, the rumoured couple have seemingly found love in each other.
Filmfare reported earlier this week that Rohit and Pratibha are "currently enjoying each other’s company" and are deeply in love.
"Pratibha and Rohit are currently enjoying each other’s company. They are very good friends and share a strong bond. They often spend quality time together," the tipster revealed to the outlet.
The source further cited that the two are giving time to their new equation before rushing to any confirmation.
Notably, the romance rumours exploded after Rohit, who often linked with his co-stars, including Prajakta Koli, Sanya Malhotra and others, was seen dancing with the Lapataa Ladies starlet at Nikkhil Advani's Diwali bash together.
At the time, they grabbed fans' attention with the coordination of their outfits, as the Mismatched actor wore a red and gold kurta and white pyjama, and his rumoured girlfriend opted for a red sharara set.
Despite this ongoing intense romance speculation, neither Rohit Saraf nor Pratibha Ranta has confirmed their relationship.
On the work front, the two are currently promoting their forthcoming historical drama, The Revolutionaries, which also stars Bhuvan Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah.
So far, the release date of Amazon Prime's new series has been kept secret.