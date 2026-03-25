News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta's romance heats up amid escalating dating buzz

Pratibha Ranta and Rohit Saraf initially spark romance speculation during joint Diwali celebration last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Rantas romance heats up amid escalating dating buzz
Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta's romance heats up amid escalating dating buzz   

Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta are more than "just friends"!

While promoting their upcoming television series, The Revolutionaries, the rumoured couple have seemingly found love in each other.

Filmfare reported earlier this week that Rohit and Pratibha are "currently enjoying each other’s company" and are deeply in love.

"Pratibha and Rohit are currently enjoying each other’s company. They are very good friends and share a strong bond. They often spend quality time together," the tipster revealed to the outlet.

The source further cited that the two are giving time to their new equation before rushing to any confirmation.

Notably, the romance rumours exploded after Rohit, who often linked with his co-stars, including Prajakta Koli, Sanya Malhotra and others, was seen dancing with the Lapataa Ladies starlet at Nikkhil Advani's Diwali bash together.

At the time, they grabbed fans' attention with the coordination of their outfits, as the Mismatched actor wore a red and gold kurta and white pyjama, and his rumoured girlfriend opted for a red sharara set.

Despite this ongoing intense romance speculation, neither Rohit Saraf nor Pratibha Ranta has confirmed their relationship.

On the work front, the two are currently promoting their forthcoming historical drama, The Revolutionaries, which also stars Bhuvan Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah.

So far, the release date of Amazon Prime's new series has been kept secret.  

Ali Zafar responds with sarcasm to backlash over his Eid attire
Ali Zafar responds with sarcasm to backlash over his Eid attire
Alia Bhatt gets real about ADHD struggles amid birthday celebrations
Alia Bhatt gets real about ADHD struggles amid birthday celebrations
‘Dhurandhar 2’ smashes another bombshell record within just seven days
‘Dhurandhar 2’ smashes another bombshell record within just seven days
Did Badshah marry Isha Rikhi? Viral wedding photos sparks speculation
Did Badshah marry Isha Rikhi? Viral wedding photos sparks speculation
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'
'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment
'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment
‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend
‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend
Ayeza Khan drops stunning Eid pics alongside husband Danish Taimoor
Ayeza Khan drops stunning Eid pics alongside husband Danish Taimoor
Karan Johar slams 'clickbait' culture after his Janhvi Kapoor remark gets twisted
Karan Johar slams 'clickbait' culture after his Janhvi Kapoor remark gets twisted
Kareena Kapoor shares truth behind RK Studios revival claims, praises Ranbir Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor shares truth behind RK Studios revival claims, praises Ranbir Kapoor
Ajay Devgn locks new horror movie amid 'Golmaal 5' filming
Ajay Devgn locks new horror movie amid 'Golmaal 5' filming
Asim Azhar drops epic surprise as ex Hania Amir's 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' ends
Asim Azhar drops epic surprise as ex Hania Amir's 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' ends

Popular News

Usher breaks silence on 'intense' Oscars altercation with Justin Bieber

Usher breaks silence on 'intense' Oscars altercation with Justin Bieber
2 hours ago
Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant

Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant

2 hours ago
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms

Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
11 hours ago