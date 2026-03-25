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  • By Sidra Khan
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Sana Javed rings in 33rd birthday with loving tribute from Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik celebrates wife Sana Javed's 33rd birthday as he shares heartwarming glimpses from special celebration

  • By Sidra Khan
Sana Javed rings in 33rd birthday with loving tribute from Shoaib Malik
Sana Javed rings in 33rd birthday with loving tribute from Shoaib Malik

Sana Javed's 33rd has become a whole lot sweeter with her better half's loving wish!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 25, Shoaib Malik shared a series of heartwarming glimpses from his beloved wife's 33rd birthday celebration, along with a swoon-worthy tribute.

Captioning the post, the 44-year-old wrote, "Happy birthday my bestie! May you continue to shine and be a source of positivity for all of us."

In the four-slide gallery, the former cricketer posted photos from the Khaani actress's low-key birthday celebration, featuring her beaming in a soft creamed-colored outfit with slight sheen, giving the perfect celebratory vibe.

She let her long, straight tresses falling over her shoulders, while the minimal accessories kept the look classy and understated.

Posing alongside her was Shoaib in a light brown long-sleeve shirt, complemented by a pair of coordinating pants.

The photos featured the lovebirds posing affectionately, giving peeks into their happily married life.

Fans' reactions:

Shoaib Malik's loving post garnered heartfelt comments from fans, who rang in Sana Javed's 33rd birthday with special wishes and also gushed over the couple.

"Happy birthday Sana," wished a first.

Another gushed, "MashaAllah Beautiful couple."

"I wish you guys always be together," a third sweetly added.

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik:

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on January 20, 2024, in an intimate and private ceremony.

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