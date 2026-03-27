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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Janhvi Kapoor drops first glimpse of 'Peddi Pehelwan' on Ram Charan's birthday

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will next appear in upcoming film, 'Peddi Pehelwan' next month

  • By Fatima Hassan
Janhvi Kapoor drops first glimpse of Peddi Pehelwan on Ram Charans birthday
Janhvi Kapoor drops first glimpse of 'Peddi Pehelwan' on Ram Charan's birthday  

Janhvi Kapoor is giving a huge shout-out to her Peddi Pehelwan co-star, Ram Charan, on his birthday! 

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, March 27th, the Dhadak starlet shared the first look at her action-packed film alongside Ram. 

Janhvi, who will appear on the big screen with sizzling chemistry with the RRR actor, described her co-actor’s "grit, game and pride" as she celebrated the special day. 

"His GRIT. His GAME. His PRIDE. Happy Birthday, PEDDI PEHELWAN, aka Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan #PeddiPehelwanGlimpse out now," penned a sweet message in her caption.

She also sparked the buzz after revealing the release date of her upcoming film, Peddi Pehelwan, which will premiere worldwide on April 30th.

According to media reports, Janvi will play the character of a firebrand and bold rural woman as Achiyyamma.

The first poster of the film featured Janhvi in a traditional rural look, including a scene where she stands atop a jeep, reflecting a rustic yet strong demeanour. 

For those unaware, the wrestling-themed movie's director is Buchi Babu Sana, who also starred Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu, Boman Irani, and others.    

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