Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Rama in new film 'Ramayana' to unveil on THIS date

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to portray the Hindu god Rama.
As Hindus celebrate the occasion of Ram Navami on Friday, March 27, Indian film and TV producer Namit Malhotra took to Instagram to make a thrilling announcement for his upcoming movie, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor.
In a detailed statement, the 49-year-old business executive shared that to mark the upcoming occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, set to be observed on April 2, 2026, the makers will unveil the first glimpse of Kapoor as Rama.
Reflecting on his thoughts about the journey behind Ramayana, Malhotra penned a deeply personal note, beginning, "SHUBH RAMA NAVAMI THIS IS A STORY THAT BELONGS TO ALL OF US, AND EVERY STEP WE TAKE HAS BEEN GUIDED BY A DEEP SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY, DEVOTION, AND CARE TO BRING OUR VERY OWN RAMAYANA TO LIFE IN ITS TRUEST SPIRIT AND SCALE WITH UTMOST SINCERITY."
"WE LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING THE NEXT GLIMPSE, ‘RAMA’ ON 2ND APRIL, ON THE AUSPICIOUS OCCASION OF HANUMAN JAYANTI, AS WE BEGIN TO SHOWCASE ALL THESE YEARS OF OUR EFFORT THROUGH A GRAND WORLD REVEAL WITH FANS, CELEBRATING THIS MOMENT ACROSS THE WORLD," he continued.
The producer concluded his delightful statement by expressing gratitude to fans for their "love, faith, and patience."
Ramayana Cast:
Ramayana features a star-studded cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Rakul Preet Kaur, Vivek Oberoi, and Lara Dutta.
Ramayana: Part 1 release date:
The ancient epic film Ramayan comprises of two installments, with Part 1 set to release on Diwali in November 2026.
Ramayana: Part 2 release date:
The second installment of Ramayana will be released on Diwali 2027.