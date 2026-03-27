News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Rama in new film 'Ramayana' to unveil on THIS date

Producer Namit Malhotra makes thrilling announcement about Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ramayana'

  • By Sidra Khan
Ranbir Kapoors first look as Rama in new film Ramayana to unveil on THIS date
Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Rama in new film 'Ramayana' to unveil on THIS date

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to portray the Hindu god Rama.

As Hindus celebrate the occasion of Ram Navami on Friday, March 27, Indian film and TV producer Namit Malhotra took to Instagram to make a thrilling announcement for his upcoming movie, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

In a detailed statement, the 49-year-old business executive shared that to mark the upcoming occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, set to be observed on April 2, 2026, the makers will unveil the first glimpse of Kapoor as Rama.

Reflecting on his thoughts about the journey behind Ramayana, Malhotra penned a deeply personal note, beginning, "SHUBH RAMA NAVAMI THIS IS A STORY THAT BELONGS TO ALL OF US, AND EVERY STEP WE TAKE HAS BEEN GUIDED BY A DEEP SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY, DEVOTION, AND CARE TO BRING OUR VERY OWN RAMAYANA TO LIFE IN ITS TRUEST SPIRIT AND SCALE WITH UTMOST SINCERITY."

"WE LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING THE NEXT GLIMPSE, ‘RAMA’ ON 2ND APRIL, ON THE AUSPICIOUS OCCASION OF HANUMAN JAYANTI, AS WE BEGIN TO SHOWCASE ALL THESE YEARS OF OUR EFFORT THROUGH A GRAND WORLD REVEAL WITH FANS, CELEBRATING THIS MOMENT ACROSS THE WORLD," he continued.

The producer concluded his delightful statement by expressing gratitude to fans for their "love, faith, and patience."

Ramayana Cast:

Ramayana features a star-studded cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Rakul Preet Kaur, Vivek Oberoi, and Lara Dutta.

Ramayana: Part 1 release date:

The ancient epic film Ramayan comprises of two installments, with Part 1 set to release on Diwali in November 2026.

Ramayana: Part 2 release date:

The second installment of Ramayana will be released on Diwali 2027.

Saba Hameed reacts after daughter Meesha Shafi requests for Ali Zafar case dismissal
Saba Hameed reacts after daughter Meesha Shafi requests for Ali Zafar case dismissal
Janhvi Kapoor drops first glimpse of 'Peddi Pehelwan' on Ram Charan's birthday
Janhvi Kapoor drops first glimpse of 'Peddi Pehelwan' on Ram Charan's birthday
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' roars at box office with strong 8-day collection
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' roars at box office with strong 8-day collection
Malaika Arora brushes off dating rumours after Arjun Kapoor split
Malaika Arora brushes off dating rumours after Arjun Kapoor split
Dr Fazeela Abbasi under hot water for money laundering, illegal clinic cases
Dr Fazeela Abbasi under hot water for money laundering, illegal clinic cases
Arijit Singh lends voice to 'Khwaab Dekhoon' featuring Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
Arijit Singh lends voice to 'Khwaab Dekhoon' featuring Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
Sanjay Dutt unveils first look, release date for intense new film 'Aakhri Sawal'
Sanjay Dutt unveils first look, release date for intense new film 'Aakhri Sawal'
Netflix ‘Toaster’: Rajkummar Rao starrer finally gets release date
Netflix ‘Toaster’: Rajkummar Rao starrer finally gets release date
Ranveer Singh reacts to controversial AI ‘Dhurandhar 2’ images
Ranveer Singh reacts to controversial AI ‘Dhurandhar 2’ images
Akshay Kumar's interesting take on choosing Hindi over English after 'Dhurandhar' remarks
Akshay Kumar's interesting take on choosing Hindi over English after 'Dhurandhar' remarks
Vicky Kaushal cheers for Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster 'Dhurandhar 2'
Vicky Kaushal cheers for Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster 'Dhurandhar 2'
'Aag Lagay Basti Mein' massively outperforms 'Bullah' at North America box office
'Aag Lagay Basti Mein' massively outperforms 'Bullah' at North America box office

Popular News

Final image of Ali Khamenei: Iran released photo of last moments before strike

Final image of Ali Khamenei: Iran released photo of last moments before strike
35 minutes ago
Meghan Markle celebrates as close pal Kelly McKee welcomes baby boy: See photos

Meghan Markle celebrates as close pal Kelly McKee welcomes baby boy: See photos
an hour ago
Lee Sang-bo dies at 44 after being cleared of drug use allegations

Lee Sang-bo dies at 44 after being cleared of drug use allegations
an hour ago