Alia Bhatt jets off to 2026 Cannes Film Festival after Met Gala absence sparks buzz 

Alia Bhatt is gearing up to make a global appearance once again after skipping this year's Met Gala, leaving fans questioning.
After marking Mother's Day with her daughter, Raha Kapoor, the Heart of Stone actress turned to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her journey to the French Riviera ahead of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
In the viral snap, Bhatt, 33, is seen sitting inside an aeroplane, embracing a relaxed yet polished travel style.
For the airport look, the Gangubai Khathiawadi star opted for a pink baseball cap with a line embroidered on it that read, "tinted and unbothered."
She was holding L'Oreal Paris lip product, hinting at her appearance in the upcoming festival for which she is also a brand ambassador.
This year's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival marked her second, as she has been attending the festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.
The festival is scheduled from May 12 to May 23, featuring numerous international celebrities and film personalities.
Alia Bhatt skipped the 2026 Met Gala primarily due to a packed filming schedule and prior professional commitments, according to reports.
Fans trolled Alia Bhat:
However, her upcoming global appearance sparked buzz on the internet as several fans asked why she skipped the Met Gala, with one mocking her, "No work, no more films were approached to her based on her acting, all were snatched, but where is this desperate aunty going?"
"Oh, so unnecessary international travel is ok for her?” said the second, while a third asked, "Then why did she skip Met Gala?"