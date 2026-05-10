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Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood: 'Roles I came close to eventually went to star kids'

Sanon will soon star in 'Cocktail 2' alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood: Roles I came close to eventually went to star kids
Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood: 'Roles I came close to eventually went to star kids'

Kriti Sanon recently shed light about nepotism in Bollywood, describing the challenges she had to face throughout her career.

During an interview with GQ, the 35-year-old actress revealed that before Mimi, she went through phases of frustration.

While further shedding light on it, Sanon said that she wanted to do more, but lacked opportunities.

“There were roles I came very close to that eventually went to star kids,” the Do Patti star said, adding that it was something that was beyond her control.

The Crew star then recalled how not coming from a film background, makes a person deal with a great amount of uncertainty.

However, Sanon had a gradual growth by taking risks and making more intentional choices.

“I have earned every opportunity,” said the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star, adding, “Nothing has been handed to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she pointed out inequalities in the film industry, sharing that female leads get paid less, while male leads keep the money.

According to the actress, whenever there is cost-cutting, the woman actor's pay often gets reduced while a large share of the budget goes to the male lead.

The Adipurush actress shared, “Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry.

For her, one has to keep shaking things up to move towards equality.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will soon star in Cocktail 2 alongside Sahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

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