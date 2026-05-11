Anupam Kher makes emotional plea as he revisits iconic ‘DDLJ’ spot after 3 decades

Anupam Kher is reliving old memories in a special way.
The 71-year-old Indian actor and director sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans by revisiting an iconic filming spot from his 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.
In a video circulating online, Kher can be seen at the railway track, where one of the most iconic scenes in the history of Indian cinema was filmed that featured Khan extending his hand to Kajol, who runs towards the train he was on.
"I have come to a railway station, an iconic scene of an iconic film was shot here, it is an Indian cinema history that every Indian all over the world must have seen and remembered. The scene is from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. It's like going to Sicily for a sequence of 'The Godfather'. These are iconic places...Thankful to Yash ji and Adi , for having me in iconic film,” the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said in the clip.
He recounted that back when they were filming for the scene, the entire cast and crew had no clue that they were creating such a landmark in the history of Hindi films.
In his Instagram post, Anupam Kher also made an emotional appeal to the government, asking them to turn the spot into a tourist location.
“I wish from my heart that Maharashtra government should develop this place as a tourist destination. Such locations of movies around the world become part of memories and feelings for people. This legacy of cinema should be preserved here with the same respect,” he wrote in the caption.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was released on October 20, 1995, and is one of the biggest blockbusters ever in Hindi cinema.
The movie has also set a world record by running at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir cinema for more than 27 years.