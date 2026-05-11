Priyanka Chopra shines in unseen family glimpses shared by Nick Jonas on Mother’s Day

Nick Jonas marked Mother’s Day by sharing affectionate tributes to wife Priyanka Chopra, posting unseen family moments featuring their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
On Mother’s Day, the Jumanji star shared heartwarming family photos with wife the Citadel star and their daughter Malti Marie, offering fans a glimpse of their celebrations together.
In a shared post, one picture captured Priyanka having a fun time in the pool with Malti while Nick clicked the candid moment.
Another image captured the mother-daughter pair twinning in matching red braids, with Priyanka affectionately holding Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms.
The final picture showed a heartwarming family moment, with Priyanka wrapping her arms around Nick while he held their daughter close as they posed for the camera together.
Along with the photos, Nick also penned a sweet note showering Priyanka with love on the occasion.
The note read, “You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother’s Day my jaan. We love you so much.”
The Bluff star reacted to the post and commented with hearts emoji and also reposted it on her Instagram Stories along with a kiss emoji.
Notably, Priyanka Chopra attended the Gold House Gala over Mother’s Day weekend, where she received the Global Vanguard Honor and made a striking red-carpet appearance.