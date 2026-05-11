Diljit Dosanjh drops bombshell statement on Khalistan flags controversy

Diljit Dosanjh finally reacted to a controversy that took place during his concert in Canada.
The Punjabi Indian singer took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, May 11, explaining that he strongly opposed anyone trying to create trouble for his fans during the concert.
Dosanjh began, “Standing outside and protesting anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated.”
He went on to say, “If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me.
“But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.”
Further shedding light on the matter, the Born to Shine hitmaker explained, “This is not about any banner or flag the real issue is your intention behind it.”
According to the Punjabi musician, he told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out.
In the end, he once again reiterated that he never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives.
“I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year but not anymore). Thank you. Love & peace," said the Do You Know crooner.
The controversy dates back to Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour concert in Calgary in April where the Punjabi singer paused his performance to address protestors waving pro-Khalistan flags.