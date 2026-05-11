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Bhumi Pednekar’s role in ‘The Royals’ Season 2 at risk?

The ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actress return in Netflix series sequel seems uncertain

Bhumi Pednekar’s role in ‘The Royals’ Season 2 at risk?
Bhumi Pednekar’s role in ‘The Royals’ Season 2 at risk?

Bhumi Pednekar’s future in The Royals Season 2, which is already in production, seems doubtful.

The first season was headlined Pednekar alongside Ishaan Khatter, however, there are reports by Mid-Day that there will be a major cast change, suggest that it’s none other than the leading actress.

The makers are reportedly shifting the story towards a more family-oriented drama, instead of showcasing romantic track between the 36-year-old actress.

The publication, in this regard, was quoted saying, “We left season one with an unresolved romance. There was no decision to carry it forward.”

While shedding light on the fact that there’s no fight between the Netflix series makers and Pednekar, the insider revealed, “There was no fight with Bhumi. The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically in the second season.”

According to the source, the Bhakshak actress is also set to feature opposite Imran Khan.

The project, that is currently under wraps, has been in development for some time.

Apart from this, the actress is also expected to begin working on Daldal 2, a crime thriller that also stars Samara Tijori, and Aditya Rawal.

Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Royals revolved around a financially struggling royal family navigating politics, power struggles and personal conflicts.

It’s an ensemble cast also features Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samant, Kavya Trehan, and Sumukhi Suresh.

It’s worth mentioning here that The Royals Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.



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