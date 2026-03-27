Saba Hameed reacts after daughter Meesha Shafi requests for Ali Zafar case dismissal

Saba Hameed, the mother of Meesha Shafi, has issued a statement regarding Shafi’s ongoing legal fight against Ali Zafar.
It’s worth mentioning here that Pakistani’s two leading singers have been involved in a scandal since 2018 following Shafi’s accusations of harassment against Zafar.
Now, recently on Wednesday, the Noor Jahan actress, who attended the court proceedings on her daughter's behalf, told reporters, "Listen, I cannot say much about the case here because the decision will be announced soon."
Hameed then added, "But we have been fighting this for eight years, and we are not accepting defeat in this matter."
The Mere Humsafar star's remarks on the case comes few days after her daughter requested a Lahore court to dismiss the defamation case against her filed by the Channo singer.
During her final arguments, the Hot Mango Chutney Sauce songstress’ lawyer, Saqib Jilani, stated that no concrete evidence had been presented to support Zafar’s defamation claims.
Her attorney further added that Shafi had provided evidence of multiple alleged harassment incidents and had consistently maintained her original statements.
According to her lawyer, the Aaya Laariye songstress should not face punishment for speaking her truth.
It’s worth mentioning here that the Rs 1 billion defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi for sexual harassment allegations is said to be concluded soon.