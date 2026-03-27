News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Here’s what Prince William wrote to Lindsey Vonn in moving letter after Olympic crash

Prince William’s emotional move for American skier Lindsey Vonn after Olympic crash comes to light

  • By Riba Shaikh
Here’s what Prince William wrote to Lindsey Vonn after Olympic crash in moving letter
Here’s what Prince William wrote to Lindsey Vonn after Olympic crash in moving letter

Prince William showed his support for sportsman spirit in heartmelting move.

The Prince of Wales penned an emotional letter to the American skier Lindsey Vonn after she suffered a leg injury during the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

While speaking up about the incident for the first time in her Vanity Fair cover story interview, Lindsey revealed about William reaching out to her through a heartfelt letter, wishing her a quick recovery.

In the letter which was sent to Lindsey on February 16, the future King wrote, "I was watching your recent accident in Cortina, and wanted to write to send you my very best wishes."

He continued, "As you have often said, in downhill skiing there are just a few inches that can determine the difference between a clean run and a serious crash."

The heir to the throne - who did not attend the event, added, "The way you wrote about stepping into the start gate with courage and no regrets says so much about your resilience, and is one of the many reasons why you have been an inspiration to so many people throughout your illustrious career."

"I hope your recovery is as smooth and quick as possible in the months ahead" concluded King Charles' elder son with "best wishes" for the athlete.

Expressing her thoughts on William's kind move, Lindsey told the outlet, "I didn’t expect that Prince William is watching me, let alone, you know, took the time to write me a letter."

"It means a lot—and I offered to ski with him and his family if they ever want to! Maybe in a while but at some point," she added.

Meghan Markle celebrates as close pal Kelly McKee welcomes baby boy: See photos
Meghan Markle celebrates as close pal Kelly McKee welcomes baby boy: See photos
Sarah Ferguson ditches Andrew as she plans 'fiery' royal return amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson ditches Andrew as she plans 'fiery' royal return amid Epstein scandal
Prince William ‘at war’ with Queen Camilla over King Charles
Prince William ‘at war’ with Queen Camilla over King Charles
Andrew faces mounting 'pressure' after Epstein scandal takes dramatic turn
Andrew faces mounting 'pressure' after Epstein scandal takes dramatic turn
King Charles warned Trump 'will go ballistic' amid 'uncertain' US visit
King Charles warned Trump 'will go ballistic' amid 'uncertain' US visit
Queen Camilla becomes first female royal to bag prestigious membership after 193 years
Queen Camilla becomes first female royal to bag prestigious membership after 193 years
Prince William meets leading 'female network' after rooting for first woman Archbishop
Prince William meets leading 'female network' after rooting for first woman Archbishop
Kate Middleton sends seething message to Prince Harry for Meghan: ‘this needs to stop’
Kate Middleton sends seething message to Prince Harry for Meghan: ‘this needs to stop’
Queen Camilla announces new TV project after Harry, Meghan's Netflix surprise
Queen Camilla announces new TV project after Harry, Meghan's Netflix surprise
King Charles reacts to Sarah Mullally’s installation as the first woman Archbishop of Canterbury
King Charles reacts to Sarah Mullally’s installation as the first woman Archbishop of Canterbury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share first statement after scoring major legal win
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share first statement after scoring major legal win
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming photos from St. James Palace ceremony
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming photos from St. James Palace ceremony

Popular News

The Bibi Files 2026: Why the banned Netanyahu leaks are going viral

The Bibi Files 2026: Why the banned Netanyahu leaks are going viral
38 minutes ago
Badshah breaks social media silence amid marriage rumours

Badshah breaks social media silence amid marriage rumours
39 minutes ago
Google expands 'Search Live' worldwide: Details inside

Google expands 'Search Live' worldwide: Details inside
49 minutes ago