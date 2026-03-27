Here’s what Prince William wrote to Lindsey Vonn in moving letter after Olympic crash

Prince William showed his support for sportsman spirit in heartmelting move.
The Prince of Wales penned an emotional letter to the American skier Lindsey Vonn after she suffered a leg injury during the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.
While speaking up about the incident for the first time in her Vanity Fair cover story interview, Lindsey revealed about William reaching out to her through a heartfelt letter, wishing her a quick recovery.
In the letter which was sent to Lindsey on February 16, the future King wrote, "I was watching your recent accident in Cortina, and wanted to write to send you my very best wishes."
He continued, "As you have often said, in downhill skiing there are just a few inches that can determine the difference between a clean run and a serious crash."
The heir to the throne - who did not attend the event, added, "The way you wrote about stepping into the start gate with courage and no regrets says so much about your resilience, and is one of the many reasons why you have been an inspiration to so many people throughout your illustrious career."
"I hope your recovery is as smooth and quick as possible in the months ahead" concluded King Charles' elder son with "best wishes" for the athlete.
Expressing her thoughts on William's kind move, Lindsey told the outlet, "I didn’t expect that Prince William is watching me, let alone, you know, took the time to write me a letter."
"It means a lot—and I offered to ski with him and his family if they ever want to! Maybe in a while but at some point," she added.