Badshah breaks social media silence amid marriage rumours

Badshah recently broke social media silence amid his marriage rumours to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.
The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, March 27, and penned a lengthy note.
Though he did not exactly address any speculation related to his rumoured marriage, instead, Badshah announced that he is ready for the next phase.
The Soulamate crooner began, “I'll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn't fully prepared for.”
The singer, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, went on to say, “There's a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there's the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I've been sitting with a lot.”
The Akkad Bakkad hitmaker added, “But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that 02 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did.
“The faces, the voices, the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you. That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for.”
“I think I'm ready for the next phase,” said the singer in the end, adding, “New music is on its way and I'm pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn't say why I needed it.”
His Instagram Story comes few days after the report of the rapper getting married to the Punjabi actress.
On March 24, an alleged picture of Badshah and Isha Rikhi from an intimate ceremony began surfacing on social media.
However, neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has confirmed the news of the viral reports.