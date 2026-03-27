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  • By Hania Jamil
News

King Charles' clumsy moment during surprise royal visit catches all off guard

The monarch visited a solar panel company in Oxford, where he appreciated the staff for their work on renewable energy

  • By Hania Jamil
King Charles clumsy moment during surprise royal visit catches all off guard
King Charles' clumsy moment during surprise royal visit catches all off guard

King Charles showed off his humorous side after suffering an awkward mishap during a surprise visit to Oxfordshire.

During his Oxford visit today, March 27, the king made a stop at Oxford Photovoltaics, a company specialising in solar panels that create clean, affordable energy.

Charles was given a thorough tour of the company and talked to staff to learn about the solar panels and renewable energy.

The monarch was also invited to unveil a plaque to commemorate his visit, which ended with a clumsy mishap, sending the room into fits of laughter.

While pulling back the silk sheet covering the plaque, which stood on a wooden stand, it accidentally fell to the floor, causing the king to giggle.

King Charles at Oxford Photovoltaics
King Charles at Oxford Photovoltaics 

The shocking incident prompted a man from the company to rush in to pick it up and place it back on the stand.

It is the second time this week that the King has been involved in a funny moment during his public engagements.

On Tuesday, the monarch and Queen Camilla visited Cornwall, where they were photographed laughing while struggling to cut a street party-themed cake with a sword during a visit to mark the 25th anniversary of The Eden Project.

The plaque incident was not the only hurdle of the day, as it was reported that the king was about 45 minutes late due to bad weather, which caused him to change from a helicopter to a car for his trip to Oxford, which prompted Charles to apologise several times, as he joked about the delay.

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