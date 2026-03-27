News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Kate Middleton former aide makes first exciting announcement since Royal exit

The Princess of Wales former assistant shares delightful update months after stepping down from her role

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton former aide makes first exciting announcement since Royal exit
Kate Middleton former aide makes first exciting announcement since Royal exit

Future Queen Kate Middleton's former aide has made a delightful announcement months after Royal exit.

Natasha Archer  - who stepped down as The Princess of Wales's personal assistant for 15 years in July last year, shared an exciting update regarding her new website on her official Insatgaram account.

Sharing a black and white photo of her clicked against a plain background on Thursday, March 26, Kata's former PA wrote, "I’m Natasha - Founder & Creative Director. After almost two decades working within private households, I’m delighted to begin this new chapter, offering discreet, bespoke advisory services"

She continued, "for those seeking considered guidance across wardrobe, personal presentation, creative direction, and the finer details that shape important moments."

In another official statement shared on Friday, March 27, Natasha wrote, "We provide discreet, thoughtful guidance across wardrobe, personal presentation and creative direction, helping individuals and families present themselves with confidence and complete assurance."

"Through precision and refinement, we shape the details so every impression feels effortless, assured and entirely seamless," Natasha's statement added.

For the inversed, Natasha Archer started working as a personal assistant to Prince William and Prince Harry in 2010.

She eventually took on the role of Kate's most trusted assistant and was awarded the Royal Victorian Order for her services to the royal family by Prince William at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

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