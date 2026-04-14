Inside Selena Gomez clone mystery: From SAG Fall, Epstein links to viral claims

Since 2018, there has been speculation that Selena Gomez's personality and voice have changed, particularly after her brief break from music.
Selena Gomez's dramatic trip at SAG Awards in 2022
Despite being severely ill due to her suffering from autoimmune disease, the Calm Down hitmaker appeared at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on February 27, 2022, but the way she tripped and fell shook the entire world.
At the time, fans believed she had tripped due to her illness and later embraced her embarrassment by going barefoot on stage to present the awards.
Her dramatic fall was also interpreted as unnatural, as her feet twisted completely.
Singer's name mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein files sparked death rumours
Years later, when the U.S. Justice Department released millions of pages of documented emails related to Jeffrey Epstein, these documents revealed his alleged connections with several prominent celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Stephen Hawking, and others.
Multiple media reports suggested that the late paedophile also mentioned Selena's name right after her kidney transplant surgery.
Why internet is obsessed with Selena Gomez's clone theories
According to conspiracy theories, at that time, the Only Murders in the Building actress was dating her now ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and was also expecting a child with him.
Moreover, the theories said that the deceased offender wanted to sacrifice the baby, but she sacrificed herself, and what people see now is her clone, especially after she took a break, apparently due to her illness, for which she was diagnosed in 2017.
Geena Davis was replaced with Selena Gomez in 2018?
The unverified theories claimed that Selena was replaced by a Mexican woman named Sofia Solares, who became popular on Instagram for her striking resemblance to the singer.
Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick is actually Selena Gomez’s son?
Notably, the clone rumours escalated after the leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails, and fans joined the dots as several of them believed that the Emilia Pérez actress had died and her son was adopted by Justin's close pal, Kourtney Kardashian.
The youngest son of Kourtney, Reign Disick, who is often compared by fans to a young Justin, is a biological son of Selena, who she saved from Epstein's sacrifice.
Another conspiracy theory explained that Justin parted ways with Selena as he was not allowed to see his girlfriend after the sacrifice.
Justin Bieber was giving hints at Jeffrey Epstein Island way before the exposed emails?
Fans claimed that the Baby crooner has been giving hints through his song's lyrics and music videos, whether it is the lyrics that said, "Yeah, is it too late now to say sorry? Cause I’m missing more than just your body."
Justin's another song, Yummy, fans are convinced that through the music video, he was attempting to share a bombshell glimpse of Epstein's deadly island, where he used to eat innocent children as part of his bad deeds.
In Yummy's behind-the-scenes, the Grammy-winning musician cried when he shot the song's music video.
Many fans believe that the MV contained a lot of symbolism and hidden messages.
Selena Gomez's estrangement with her best friend after 2018 hints at Epstein sacrifice
Selena Gomez, who dated Justin Bieber briefly till their high-profile break-up in 2018, was also estranged from her best friend, who gave her a kidney and did not even invite her to her lavish wedding with Benny Blanco in September last year.
Despite these ongoing fans' conspiracy theories, neither Selena Gomez nor Justin Bieber, who has been dealing with mental issues since 2022, has responded to these speculations.