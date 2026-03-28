Karan Johar crowns Ranveer Singh as 'true movie star' amid 'Dhurandhar 2' frenzy

Karan Johar is mindblown by the "heart-wrenching" Dhurandhar 2!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, March 27, the Indian film director penned a lengthy review for Aditya Dhar's blockbuster directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director, in his review, crowned Ranveer Singh as "true Dhurandhar movie star" as he praised the actor's incredible performance in the movie.
"The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must... BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that," he began.
Johar continued, "The heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat... the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland.... The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist... the impeccable craft... the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR ..."
The Koffee with Karan host went on to gush on Aditya Dhar, calling him "absloutely astounding and outstanding" filmmaker and noting that he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one.
Blown by Ranveer Singh's performance, Karan Johar expressed, "And and and Ranveer Singh, what are you yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages...."
"True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!!' he declared.
In his statement, the director also took pride in being a part of the filmmaking business and fraternity.
"Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today... @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios," he concluded.
Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh is currently in the cinemas.