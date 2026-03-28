Alia Bhatt turns to Sadhguru for guidance on raising daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt sought guidance from spiritual leader Sadhguru on how to be a good parent to her daughter Raha Kapoor.
Spiritual leader Sadhguru recently spoke with the Alpha star in Chennai, sharing a clip on social media where she asks for parenting advice for her daughter Raha Kapoor, and he reassures her not to worry.
In a video shared on his Instagram stories, Sadhguru was seen praying with Alia before they began their session.
He also posted a video in which Alia asked him, “Your one advice to a parent who's worried if they're being a good parent would be?”
Sadhguru laughed and replied, “A worried parent is not a good parent.”
Laughing along with the audience, Alia leans back and remarked,“I don't think you can take worry out of it. I think you'd admit.”
Sadhguru shared another video saying he does not “wind” himself to “unwind.”
The session appears to end with Alia holding his hand and chatting, while he posted photos on Instagram noting it was a “delightful conversation” hosted by JITO Chennai Plus.
Alia Bhatt began dating her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor in 2018 and they tied the knot in April 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha in November.