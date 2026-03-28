Meghan Markle makes shocking demand to Netflix CEO days after Instagram snub

Meghan Markle's reaction over Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos latest snub has been revealed.
Last week, Meghan shared an exciting peek into her lifestyle brand As Ever's first independant collaboration after ending partnership with the streaming juggernaut.
Amid the excitement of it all, The Duchess of Sussex faces unexpected blow as Ted unfollowed her on Instagram.
The shocking move by Netflix exec raised many eyebrows as it came amid reports of rift between the streaming giant and the Sussexes, (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle).
Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep and lawyer completely debunking the claims of tensions with Netflix, dubbing them "categorically false" Ted's move hinted otherwise.
Now sources close to the royal couple have lift the curtain on how Meghan feels about Ted's public blow given the impression that the former Suits actress is still BFFs with Netflix CEO's wife.
"Meghan is doing everything she can to pretend like things are perfectly fine with Netflix but it’s becoming more and more difficult for her to keep up the charade, especially after Ted unfollowed her and her brand on social media," an insider told Heat.
They continued, "That was such a slap in the face, of course that’s left her feeling totally betrayed, especially because she counted him and his wife Nicole Avant as good friends."
"She’s insisting that she’s still on good terms with his wife, that this hasn’t affected their friendship, but no one’s really buying that, certainly not after Ted hit the unfollow button," added the source.
They further claimed that "Instead of backing off and accepting defeat, she’s demanding a face-to-face with Ted. She wants answers and she’s not willing to let this go."
"It’s very clear Ted wants to extricate himself and the company from this as quietly as he can but Meghan is never going to go for that," the tipster claimed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sealed an estimated $100million deal with Netflix in 2022 nearly two years after leaving the UK and moving to the US.