Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts mystery continues as Priscilla Presley drops bombshell

The ongoing buzz surrounding Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts still remains a mystery.
Since last December, the former Duchess of York has not been sighted in public as she reels from the brutal backlash that came following her ties to Epstein were revealed, sparking speculation about where she's living and what she's up to.
The buzz intensified when reports suggested that Ferguson is not living with either of her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, after the shocking scandals.
Recently, some insiders claimed to Page Six that the mother of two is staying with her friends, including Priscilla Presley.
However, the 80-year-old American actress has now set the records straight on the rumors, clearly rejecting the claims.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Presley's spokesperson said, "It's totally false."
This revelation comes after Sarah Ferguson was recently stripped of her honorary Freedom of the City of York title, marking a further fall from grace for the former Duchess of York.
The city councillors voted unanimously to take away Ferguson's title, which she received in 1987 after tying the knot with former Prince Andrew.
The shocking move comes in the wake of Sarah Ferguson's recent brutal scrutiny over her relations with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, that were revealed in the bombshell release of millions of documents by the US Department of Justice earlier this year.