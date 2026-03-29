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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Anushka Sharma trends online after reacting to Virat Kohli's dramatic IPL moment

The 'Qala' actress becomes the topic of the town after her viral appearance during a recent IPL clash

  • By Fatima Hassan
Anushka Sharma trends online after reacting to Virat Kohlis dramatic IPL moment
Anushka Sharma trends online after reacting to Virat Kohli's dramatic IPL moment 

Anushka Sharma is the trend when her husband, Virat Kohli, is on the field! 

The Pari actress attended the opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, March 28.

As the match came to its conclusion, an unexpected moment caught fans' attention as well as the onlookers, when Virat surprisingly dropped the catch.

However, the popular Indian cricketer's life partner and critically-acclaimed actress, who last appeared on the big screen in Qala, stole the spotlight over her priceless reaction to her husband’s misleading.

Several video clips circulating on X showed Anushka bursting into laughter after Virat dropped what appeared to be a fairly straightforward catch during the match.

Hindustan Times reported that the shocking incident took place in the 18th over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However, the ball slipped through the athlete's palms and landed on his thigh before falling to the ground.

Virat, himself, is pictured expressing shock, as he is known as one of the safest and most efficient fielders in Indian cricket.

The incident left Anushka in a laughter fit, which instantly became a talking point on social media, as one fan commented, "Kohli dropping a catch and his wife is laughing. Peak cinema."

"Even Anushka is laughing," another noted.

While a third said, "Anushka’s laughing after Kohli dropped a catch."

For those unaware, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are now settled in the United Kingdom to protect the security of their two kids, Akaay and Vamika, often grab headlines due to the actress’s rare appearance on cricket grounds. 

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