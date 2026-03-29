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  • By Sidra Khan
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Akshay Kumar takes eSports to next level with mega FAU-G in-person battle in Mumbai

The 'Bhooth Bangla' star Akshay Kumar sparks thrill as he announces epic FAU-G showdown in Mumbai, India

  • By Sidra Khan
Akshay Kumar takes eSports to next level with mega FAU-G in-person battle in Mumbai
Akshay Kumar takes eSports to next level with mega FAU-G in-person battle in Mumbai

Akshay Kumar has announced a game-changing move in eSports.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, the Bhooth Bangla actor shared a thrilling update with fans, sparking a buzz of excitement and anticipation.

The Kesari star is set to take eSports to new heights with an exciting in-person showdown, scheduled to take place in Mumbai, India.

In the post, Akshay announced that his eSports game, FAU-G, is set to elevate gamers' experience by launching a mega in-person battle among 100 players in the Maharashtrian capital.

FAU-G - Fearless and United Guards- is a mobile action game launched in India and backed by Akshay Kumar.

It is a high-octane shooting games where players complete the assigned missions, fight enemies, and explore story-based levels inspired by real-life scenarios.

In the latest update, the game is now set to move from mobile screens to a major physical stage, with top players competing in person rather than from their homes.

"The battlefield is ready. The warriors are locked in. FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 Finals. 100+ players. One stage. One champion," excitedly announced the Indian film star.

Sharing the competition's date, he wrote, "4th April 2026 - Mumbai. Champions Are Made Here."

Fans reactions:

"Soldiers let's Dominate the battlefield," wrote one fan in the comments.

Another stated, "We are coming sir."

"Excitedddddd," added a third.

It is worth mentioning that 20 percent of the revenue generated through the game goes to Bharat Ke Veer trust, supporting the families of India's armed forces martyrs.

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