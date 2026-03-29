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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s unexpected behaviour unfolds on ‘Ranabaali’ set

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘Ranabaali’ set to release in September 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s unexpected behaviour unfolds on ‘Ranabaali’ set
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s unexpected behaviour unfolds on ‘Ranabaali’ set

An unexpected behaviour of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda during the filming of their upcoming film Ranabaali has been reported by industry insiders.

The newlyweds, who has resumed shooting for their upcoming movie in Anantapur, reportedly stayed “exceptionally professional” and focused on work throughout the shoot.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the couple resumed the shooting in Andhra Pradesh after a month, with a source dishing out, "They don’t take ‘together’ breaks. They are not pausing the shooting to spend time together. They are just co-stars on the set."

Moreover, a friend close to the couple shared, "Ranabaali must work for Vijay, and Rashmika knows it. She is putting her all, and then some more, into the project."

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the forthcoming movie is set in 19th-century's sub-continent. 

Ranabaali is inspired by real-life events said to have occurred between 1854 and 1878 during British rule in which Deverakonda plays the role a freedom fighter named Ranabaali, a character positioned as fierce and uncompromising in his rebellion.

Meanwhile, Mandanna will portray a pivotal role named Jayamma, who is expected to anchor the emotional core of the story.

Apart from the duo, the movie also stars Arnold Vosloo, playing the antagonist named Sir Theodore Hector in the movie.

It’s worth mentioning here that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Ranabaali set to be released on September 11, 2026.

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