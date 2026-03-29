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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Ameer Gillani on losing family member: ‘World is a little less good today’

Ameer Gillani pens emotional note about his most favourite person

  • By Salima Bhutto

Ameer Gillani on losing family member: ‘World is a little less good today’
Ameer Gillani on losing family member: ‘World is a little less good today’

Ameer Gillani recently expressed his grief and condolences upon the loss of a family member.

According to the 30-year-old actor, his grandmother Dr. Nargis Ara Begum has passed away.

Gillani post a series of pictures with her and his wife and actress Mawra Hocane.

He penned, “Dr. Nargis Ara Begum, my Apa ,more than a grandmother, more than any relationship in the world. The best gynaecologist in the world for us. My most favourite person has left us, gone to a much better place, that I’m sure of.”


The Sabaat actor went on to say, “From bedtime stories about all the prophets to buying me my first phone and my favourite cricket bat. She taught me how to love, be kind and believe.

“The only human being in the world who, to me, was flawless. Everything that I know about Islam, being a Muslim or being a good human being, I know from her.

“If I can be even 10% of the human she was, I’d be proud of myself.”

As per his post, she delivered him into this world, the first person to carry him and and he had to carry her to her grave.

“Such is life but I know she’s the most well prepared person for whatever it is we will face after this life," the Neem star added.

In the end of his post, Ameer Gillani wrote, “The world is a little less good today, a little more colourless, I lost my most favourite person in the world. Please pray for her soul.”

Mawra Hocane also commented under her husband’s post, writing, “Ahh… aapa️ I know what she meant to you… I’m happy that she knew that too.. may Allah grant her the best best place… it’s so rare almost impossible to meet humans like her… so kind… so attentive… so loving… we will all be forever inspired by her and try to be some version of her if that’s possible.”

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