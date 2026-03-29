What's buzzing around viral chocolate heist in Europe?

A major chocolate theft is making waves on the internet after a lorry carrying more than 12 tonnes of chocolate bars vanished during transit in Europe.
The shocking theft has sparked fears of potential Kit Kat shortages ahead of Easter after Swiss food giant Nestlé confirmed a shipment containing hundreds of thousands of chocolate bars was stolen while travelling between production and distribution sites.
It was reported that the lorry carrying the popular chocolate-covered wafer snack set out this week from the company's factory in Perugia, Central Italy.
It was loaded with over 400,000 bars from the brand's latest official Formula One (F1) range.
The new theft comes after a report from the International Union of Marine Insurance IUMI and the Transported Asset Protection Association TAPA found an alarming rise in cargo theft, with criminals turning to more sophisticated methods.
Planned to be distributed across Europe with the end stop in Poland, the chocolates failed to reach their destination after the truck was hijacked by thieves.
In a witty statement following the heist, the Switzerland-based confectioner noted, "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat, but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate."
"Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes," the company added.
Nestlé said it was investigating the incident with authorities and supply chain partners, and as of yet, it remains unknown where the vehicle was intercepted.
Moreover, it was shared that the consumers, wholesalers, and retailers would be able to check if they had purchased a stolen product.