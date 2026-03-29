Maya Ali drops bombshell about artists pulling down own industry fellows publicly

Maya Ali recently dropped bombshell about artists pulling down own industry fellows publicly.
While not naming anyone directly, the 36-year-old actress took to Instagram Story, on Sunday, March 29, and began writing, “When will we start respecting our own talent, our actors, our stars?”
She then went on to rant, “People dedicate their lives to their craft day and night, and the saddest part is, it's not outsiders pulling them down. it's often voices from within our own industry doing it publicly on big platforms.”
According to the Teefa in Trouble actress, ALLAH has written everyone's destiny and their time.
In the end, she requested, “Let's stop pulling each other down. Let's stand for one another!! Aaj koi aur hai.
“And a humble request to the channels, please verify before airing anything about anyone. Use your platform responsibly.”
Maya Ali’s Story was interestingly shared by Hania Aamir as well.
Although the actresses did not name any of the fellow artist in their message, but it mat be directed towards Javeria Saud, who is facing backlash for her alleged age-shaming remarks made about Yumna Zaidi.
During an Express TV Eid show, the senior actress commented that some actors work for years before gaining fame, which many interpreted as a swipe at the Tere Bin actress, who later clarified on her social media account that the childhood photo shown was not hers.