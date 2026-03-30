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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Sonam Kapoor announces birth of second baby

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome another baby

  • By Salima Bhutto
Sonam Kapoor announces birth of second baby
Sonam Kapoor announces birth of second baby

Sonam Kapoor recently announced the birth of her second baby, a baby boy.

The couple shared the exciting announcement in a joint post on Instagram.

While sharing a digital illustration of a woman seated in a meditative or maternal pose, surrounded by a natural setting, Kapoor, who is married to Anand Ahuja, penned, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome another baby


The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star went on to say, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way.

“Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”

In the end, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress, in the end, wrote, “We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu.”

It’s worth mentioning here that the couple got married in 2018 in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in 2022.   

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