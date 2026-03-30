Salman Khan shares first exciting update after father's discharge from hospital

Salman Khan shared his first exciting update after his father's discharge from hospital.
The 60-year-old superstar is all set to work on his next big project as he recently announced his next movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
Sharing a photo with the director, the Sikandar star, who made his Telugu debut with a special appearance in the 2022's action-thriller Godfather, took to Instagram and announced his action-thriller, which is reportedly targeting a release in 2027 on Eid.
If everything goes as planned, Khan’s forthcoming movie would go on floors in April 2026.
Confirming the collaboration, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan performer shared a post on his social media handles writing, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se… from this April with @directorvamshi.”
Apart from this project, the Dabangg actor is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie, apart from Khan, also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.
Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 17, 2026.
Although some reports suggest a potential postponement of the movie which would be August 2026.
Salman Khan’s news comes his father returned home after spending nearly a month at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, following a minor brain haemorrhage.