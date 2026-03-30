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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Salman Khan shares first exciting update after father's discharge from hospital

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was discharged from hospital on March 17

  • By Salima Bhutto
Salman Khan shares first exciting update after fathers discharge from hospital
Salman Khan shares first exciting update after father's discharge from hospital

Salman Khan shared his first exciting update after his father's discharge from hospital.

The 60-year-old superstar is all set to work on his next big project as he recently announced his next movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Sharing a photo with the director, the Sikandar star, who made his Telugu debut with a special appearance in the 2022's action-thriller Godfather, took to Instagram and announced his action-thriller, which is reportedly targeting a release in 2027 on Eid.

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was discharged from hospital on March 17


If everything goes as planned, Khan’s forthcoming movie would go on floors in April 2026.

Confirming the collaboration, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan performer shared a post on his social media handles writing, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se… from this April with @directorvamshi.”

Apart from this project, the Dabangg actor is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie, apart from Khan, also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 17, 2026.

Although some reports suggest a potential postponement of the movie which would be August 2026.

Salman Khan’s news comes his father returned home after spending nearly a month at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, following a minor brain haemorrhage.

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